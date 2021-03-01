YWCA Columbus kicks of 21-day racial equity and social justice challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus non-profit is joining a national movement to fight racism and promote understanding.

Monday, YWCA Columbus launched a 21-day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge. The campaign is inspired by similar challenges in 2020 and adapted from a program by author and activist Eddie Moore Jr.

Participants will receive emails each weekday with 3-5 curated activities like videos, articles, books, podcasts and more dedicated to creating awareness of racial injustice and white privilege.

“It’s not enough just to say, ‘Oh well I’m not racist’ and approach the world in race neutrality or passivity,” explained Caroline Woliver, the director of leadership and social justice at YWCA Columbus.

The 21-day timeframe refers to the concept of how long it takes to form or break a habit. In this case, it’s breaking down prejudice and systemic racism and building up a greater understanding and awareness of racism.

“We’re really hoping this serves as a mechanism for developing new habits to have constant, ongoing practice of anti-racism,” Woliver said.

The lessons will cover a range of topics in the categories of reparations, sports, gender-based violence and environmental racism. Woliver explained each topic will include information and discussion relevant to Central Ohio, such as the removal of Christopher Columbus statues.

“We recognized a need for providing accessible, foundational information about racial equity,” she said.

The 21-day challenge is free of charge, but a $21 donation to YWCA Columbus is encouraged to support the organization’s ongoing racial equity work. It has set a $21,000 fundraising goal during the challenge period.

“[We want to] really start to not only change hearts and minds, but also encourage people to come alongside the work that we do to dismantle the systems that uphold white supremacy,” Woliver said.

The challenge officially starts March 1st and runs until March 29th, but registration is open during the entire challenge. Click here to register. To donate, click here.