COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pet parents now have a new opportunity to celebrate their furry family members in a big way during the month of May, which is National Pet Month.

Shoutable, an online company that offers anyone the ability to add digital messages to billboards, is partnering with Lamar Advertising, an outdoor advertising company, to help people show the world how much they love their pets — free of charge in honor of May’s designation as National Pet Month.

According to Shoutable’s website, animal lovers can choose the billboard location, create a design with their pet photo and select the time and date for it to appear.

There are several billboards located around central Ohio. The companies will be accepting submissions for the free service now through May 31.