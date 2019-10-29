Your guide to the Nov. 5 election

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 general election is one week away. Early voting is already underway with expanded hours leading up to November 5.
We’re breaking down some of the hundreds of races happening throughout more than 20 counties around Central Ohio.
Overview
- 152 Additional Mills on Levies
- 124 Township Trustee Races
- 84 School Boards
- 80 Fire Protection Levies
- 60 Mayors Races
- 45 Fiscal Officers Races
- 42 Roads Levies
- 40 Local Options for liquor sales
- 38 Levy Renewals
- 26 Cemetery Levies
- 9 Charter Amendments
- 3 Levy Decreases
Mayoral races
- Athens (Athens County)
- Albany (Athens County)
- Chauncey (Athens County)
- Glouster (Athens County)
- Coshocton (Coshocton County)
- Baltic (Coshocton County)
- Bucyrus (Crawford County)
- Crestline (Crawford County)
- Galena (Delaware County)
- Shawnee Hills (Delaware County)
- Lancaster (Fairfield County)
- Canal Winchester (Fairfield & Franklin Counties)
- Reynoldsburg (Fairfield County)
- Amanda (Fairfield County)
- Bremen (Fairfield County)
- Carroll (Fairfield County)
- Lithopolis (Fairfield County)
- Columbus (Franklin County)
- Gahanna (Franklin County)
- Grandview Heights (Franklin County)
- Grove City (Franklin County)
- Groveport (Franklin County)
- Reynoldsburg (Franklin County)
- Lithopolis (Franklin County)
- Minerva Park (Franklin County)
- Obetz (Franklin County)
- Byesville (Guernsey County)
- Pleasant City (Guernsey County)
- Senecaville (Guernsey County)
- Kenton (Hardin County)
- Alger (Hardin County)
- Dunkirk (Hardin County)
- Forest (Hardin County)
- Mt. Vernon (Knox County)
- Danville (Knox County)
- Utica (Knox County)
- Newark (Licking County)
- Mt. Sterling (Madison County)
- Marion (Marion County)
- Green Camp (Marion County)
- Larue (Marion County)
- Prospect (Marion County)
- Morengo Village (Morrow County)
- Mt. Gilead (Morrow County)
- Caldwell (Noble County)
- Summerfield (Noble County)
- New Straitsville (Perry County)
- Crooksville (Perry County)
- Glenford (Perry County)
- Junction City (Perry County)
- Hemlock (Perry County)
- Somerset (Perry County)
- Circleville (Pickaway County)
- Ashville (Pickaway County)
- Commercial Point (Pickaway County)
- Darbyville (Pickaway County)
- Beaver (Pike County)
- Bainbridge (Ross County)
- Clarksburg (Ross County)
School levies & bonds
- East Knox Local Schools Construction 37-Year Bond
3.3 Mills, Begins 2019
- Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools
6.2 Mills, 5 Years Renewal
- River view Local Schools Proposed Income Tax
.75%, 5 Years
- West Holmes Schools
1.84 Mills, 10 Years Renewal
- Willard City Schools Levy
5.5 Mills, 10 Years Renewal
- Westerville Schools Bond Issue
1.95 Mills, 37 Years
- Amanda-Clearcreek Schools Current Operating Expenses
2%, 15 Years
- Southwest Licking Schools
6.4 Mills, Substitute
- Washington Court House Schools
1%, 7 Years Proposed
- Bexley Schools Current Operating
9 Mills, Additional
- Groveport Madison Schools Operating Expenses
6.68 Mills, 5 Years Renewal
- Westerville Schools Bond and Tax Levy
1.95 Mill Bond, 5.9 Mills Additional
- Cambridge City Schools Emergency Operating
2.9 Mills, 10 Years Additional
- Benjamin Logan Schools Income Tax
1.5% Continuing Period
- Ridgemont Local Schools Income Tax
.75%, 5 Years Renewal
- East Knox Schools Building Improvement and Upkeep Bond
3.3 Mills, 37 Years
- Mount Vernon Schools Emergency Property Tax
10.3 Mills, 10 Years
- Lakewood Local School District Bond Issue
3.9 Mills, 28 Years
- Lakewood Local School District
7.6 Mills, 10 Years Renewal
- River View Local School District Current Expenses
.75%, 5 Years Additional
- Southwest Licking Local
6.4 Mills, Substitute
- Granville Schools Board of Education Current Expenses
1 Mills, 5 Years Renewal
- Jefferson Local Schools Emergency Requirements
3.5 Mills, 7 Years Additional
- London City Schools Current Expenses
1%, 5 Years Renewal
- Highland Schools Classroom Facilities
.5 Mills, 12 Years
- Logan Elm Schools Emergency Requirements
2.4 Mills, 5 Years Renewal
- Logan Elm Schools Current Operating Expenses
1% Earned Income, 5 Years Renewal
- Triad Local Schools Bond Issue
1.75 Mills, 25 Years
Miscellaneous races of note
- Sunbury city charter
The village of Sunbury says the charter is needed after the 2020 Census, the Sunbury will transition from a village to a city because of population growth and changes to government organization will be needed once that happens.
- decriminalization of certain amounts of marijuana: Nelsonville, Somerset
- 2 Franklin County municipal court judge races
Click on the name of your county to go to board of elections website where more information on ballot measures and races can be found: