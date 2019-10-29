Your guide to the Nov. 5 election

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 general election is one week away. Early voting is already underway with expanded hours leading up to November 5.

We’re breaking down some of the hundreds of races happening throughout more than 20 counties around Central Ohio.

Overview

152 Additional Mills on Levies

124 Township Trustee Races

84 School Boards

80 Fire Protection Levies

60 Mayors Races

45 Fiscal Officers Races

42 Roads Levies

40 Local Options for liquor sales

38 Levy Renewals

26 Cemetery Levies

9 Charter Amendments

3 Levy Decreases

Mayoral races

Athens (Athens County) Albany (Athens County) Chauncey (Athens County) Glouster (Athens County) Coshocton (Coshocton County) Baltic (Coshocton County) Bucyrus (Crawford County) Crestline (Crawford County) Galena (Delaware County) Shawnee Hills (Delaware County) Lancaster (Fairfield County) Canal Winchester (Fairfield & Franklin Counties) Reynoldsburg (Fairfield County) Amanda (Fairfield County) Bremen (Fairfield County) Carroll (Fairfield County) Lithopolis (Fairfield County) Columbus (Franklin County) Gahanna (Franklin County) Grandview Heights (Franklin County) Grove City (Franklin County) Groveport (Franklin County) Reynoldsburg (Franklin County) Lithopolis (Franklin County) Minerva Park (Franklin County) Obetz (Franklin County) Byesville (Guernsey County) Pleasant City (Guernsey County) Senecaville (Guernsey County) Kenton (Hardin County) Alger (Hardin County) Dunkirk (Hardin County) Forest (Hardin County) Mt. Vernon (Knox County) Danville (Knox County) Utica (Knox County) Newark (Licking County) Mt. Sterling (Madison County) Marion (Marion County) Green Camp (Marion County) Larue (Marion County) Prospect (Marion County) Morengo Village (Morrow County) Mt. Gilead (Morrow County) Caldwell (Noble County) Summerfield (Noble County) New Straitsville (Perry County) Crooksville (Perry County) Glenford (Perry County) Junction City (Perry County) Hemlock (Perry County) Somerset (Perry County) Circleville (Pickaway County) Ashville (Pickaway County) Commercial Point (Pickaway County) Darbyville (Pickaway County) Beaver (Pike County) Bainbridge (Ross County) Clarksburg (Ross County)

School levies & bonds

East Knox Local Schools Construction 37-Year Bond

3.3 Mills, Begins 2019

3.3 Mills, Begins 2019 Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools

6.2 Mills, 5 Years Renewal

6.2 Mills, 5 Years Renewal River view Local Schools Proposed Income Tax

.75%, 5 Years

.75%, 5 Years West Holmes Schools

1.84 Mills, 10 Years Renewal

1.84 Mills, 10 Years Renewal Willard City Schools Levy

5.5 Mills, 10 Years Renewal

5.5 Mills, 10 Years Renewal Westerville Schools Bond Issue

1.95 Mills, 37 Years

1.95 Mills, 37 Years Amanda-Clearcreek Schools Current Operating Expenses

2%, 15 Years

2%, 15 Years Southwest Licking Schools

6.4 Mills, Substitute

6.4 Mills, Substitute Washington Court House Schools

1%, 7 Years Proposed

1%, 7 Years Proposed Bexley Schools Current Operating

9 Mills, Additional

9 Mills, Additional Groveport Madison Schools Operating Expenses

6.68 Mills, 5 Years Renewal

6.68 Mills, 5 Years Renewal Westerville Schools Bond and Tax Levy

1.95 Mill Bond, 5.9 Mills Additional

1.95 Mill Bond, 5.9 Mills Additional Cambridge City Schools Emergency Operating

2.9 Mills, 10 Years Additional

2.9 Mills, 10 Years Additional Benjamin Logan Schools Income Tax

1.5% Continuing Period

1.5% Continuing Period Ridgemont Local Schools Income Tax

.75%, 5 Years Renewal

.75%, 5 Years Renewal East Knox Schools Building Improvement and Upkeep Bond

3.3 Mills, 37 Years

3.3 Mills, 37 Years Mount Vernon Schools Emergency Property Tax

10.3 Mills, 10 Years

10.3 Mills, 10 Years Lakewood Local School District Bond Issue

3.9 Mills, 28 Years

3.9 Mills, 28 Years Lakewood Local School District

7.6 Mills, 10 Years Renewal

7.6 Mills, 10 Years Renewal River View Local School District Current Expenses

.75%, 5 Years Additional

.75%, 5 Years Additional Southwest Licking Local

6.4 Mills, Substitute

6.4 Mills, Substitute Granville Schools Board of Education Current Expenses

1 Mills, 5 Years Renewal

1 Mills, 5 Years Renewal Jefferson Local Schools Emergency Requirements

3.5 Mills, 7 Years Additional

3.5 Mills, 7 Years Additional London City Schools Current Expenses

1%, 5 Years Renewal

1%, 5 Years Renewal Highland Schools Classroom Facilities

.5 Mills, 12 Years

.5 Mills, 12 Years Logan Elm Schools Emergency Requirements

2.4 Mills, 5 Years Renewal

2.4 Mills, 5 Years Renewal Logan Elm Schools Current Operating Expenses

1% Earned Income, 5 Years Renewal

1% Earned Income, 5 Years Renewal Triad Local Schools Bond Issue

1.75 Mills, 25 Years

Miscellaneous races of note

Sunbury city charter

The village of Sunbury says the charter is needed after the 2020 Census, the Sunbury will transition from a village to a city because of population growth and changes to government organization will be needed once that happens.

The village of Sunbury says the charter is needed after the 2020 Census, the Sunbury will transition from a village to a city because of population growth and changes to government organization will be needed once that happens. decriminalization of certain amounts of marijuana: Nelsonville, Somerset

2 Franklin County municipal court judge races

Click on the name of your county to go to board of elections website where more information on ballot measures and races can be found: