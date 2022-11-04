The media player above shows an Oct. 31 broadcast on early voting options ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County residents looking to cast their absentee ballots before Election Day have four days left to do so.

More than 35,000 people have voted early in person at the Franklin County Board of Elections, board officials said Friday, with 111,000 people requesting absentee ballots be mailed to them.

You have until Monday to postmark and mail your absentee ballot to the Franklin County Board of Elections, or you can turn your completed ballot in by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. The board has a secure 24/7 dropbox for completed ballots as well as a drive-thru lane during early voting hours.

Here’s the absentee in-person voting schedule for the final stretch till Nov. 8. The Franklin County Board of Elections is at 1700 Morse Road.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.