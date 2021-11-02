Full Results County by County Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four candidates are contending for three seats on the Worthington school board in a race that has unexpectedly become the subject of national attention.

Large billboards have appeared in town opposing Nikki Hudson’s re-election bid, along with mailers and yard signs supporting the other three candidates: incumbent Jennifer Best and challengers Kelli Davis and Brian Steel.

A complaint was filed with the state elections commission against a non-profit group called OneWorthington, which has defended its actions in the election. Another group was behind the billboards.

Steel said he did not expect the race to turn into a big-money election. It has “nothing to do with the interests of our kids and transparency interjecting in this race,” he said.

Hudson said, “The amount of money that has been spent to smear me, to spread misinformation about me is truly astounding.”

Hudson also said she was not behind the complaint but that she was consulted on it.

OneWorthington, which has a Canton address, said it is not a political action committee but a nonprofit 501(c)(4) agency.

“The Supreme Court of the United States, in a very famous landmark case called Citizens United, said that for profit and nonprofit corporations have First Amendment political speech rights separate and apart from PACs,” OneWorthington attorney Mark Weaver said. “Federal law recognizes this and Ohio law recognizes this.”

Best said she was not affiliated with any of the groups involved in the race, and Davis did not return a request for comment.