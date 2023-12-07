COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One Republican candidate for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats has missed the official deadline to file key financial disclosure documents, but his team has a different perspective on when it’s due.

Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose is twenty-three days past his deadline to file his personal financial disclosure with the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee. This delay has caused opponents to raise questions about a $250,000 contribution he personally loaned to his campaign.

According to the 1978 US Ethics in Government Act, candidates must file financial disclosure forms within 30 days of making their candidacy official. LaRose requested and was granted a 90-day extension, making his official deadline November 14. As of December 7, twenty-three days later, the Senate candidate has yet to file the necessary forms.

A representative from the LaRose for Senate campaign said that they are continuing to cooperate with the rules as laid out.

“We are using the full amount of time allowed by the committee, which includes 30 additional days before it’s considered late,” Communications Director Ben Kindel said. “It’s worth noting Frank has filed publicly available financial disclosures for years now including one filed this year.”

Based on this information, the LaRose team is eyeing December 14 as their deadline, and indicated they intend to file the documents by this date. Despite this, LaRose is the only major-party candidate who has yet to file.

LaRose’s major-party opponents include incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Matt Dolan, and Republican Bernie Moreno.

