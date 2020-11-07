White House aides reportedly figuring out who will tell Trump if election is called for Biden, sources say

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the briefing room at the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Votes are still being counted two days after the presidential election as incumbent Trump is in a close race against challenger Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which remains too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The Trump White House is currently trying to figure out who will break the news to the President if and when the election is called for former Vice President Joe Biden, Vanity Fair and The Independent report.

While election totals appear to increasingly narrow against Trump’s reelection, MSNBC’s White House correspondent said, “I had one person close to the White House tell me, ‘No one is willing to tell King Lear the truth.”

Meanwhile, CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins also reports that she, too, was told that discussions are being held about how staff will get him to go.

“I’m actually being told by sources that, in recent days, the president has said he has no plans to concede this election to Joe Biden, even if his path to victory is effectively blocked,” said Collins. “Which it could be by a Biden win in Pennsylvania or in somewhere like Georgia.”

As the likelihood of a Biden win over the weekend or next week rises, Trump and many close to him have continued to advance debunked claims of election rigging in some key electoral states.

Despite this, the Biden campaign said on Friday that they aren’t worried about Trump’s possible refusal to leave. Campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said, “The U.S. government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

On Friday night, Biden spoke for the second time since Election Night from Wilmington, Delaware, and expressed confidence that the election would be called for him soon.

“The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” said Biden.

The former VP also urged unity for the country, saying voters chose change over more of the same.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” he said. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the top White House candidates being considered to break the possible election loss to Trump are his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

As of Saturday morning, Biden’s electoral votes still sit at 253 and Trump’s remain at 214. It will take at least 270 to snag the White House for the next four years.