COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Whether by mail or in person, there’s still time to cast your ballot early ahead of the August special election.

In the final days before Election Day, thousands of Ohioans will vote whether to make it more difficult for citizens to amend the state constitution. If you can’t make it to the polls Tuesday, this weekend is your final chance to vote in the state’s single-issue special election.

If passed, Issue 1 would require all future constitutional amendments to win at least 60% of the vote to pass instead of the simple majority that has been needed since 1912.

To get an initiative on the ballot, groups would have to collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in all 88 Ohio counties, an increase from the current 44-county requirement. An existing 10-day curing period for groups who did not gather enough valid signatures would be eliminated.

House Bill 458, which passed last December, eliminated early voting on the Monday before Election Day. You still have until Monday to mail your absentee ballot, however.

On Saturday, county boards of elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for early voting and absentee ballot drop-off.

On Sunday, elections boards will be open 1 to 5 p.m.

You have until polls close – 7:30 p.m. – on Election Day to return your absentee ballot in person to your county board of elections. Mailed absentee ballots must arrive to elections boards by Aug. 12 to be counted.

Find your county board of elections on the Secretary of State’s website.