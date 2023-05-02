COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, there is one change they should be aware of.
County election boards can no longer accept anything but a government-issued photo ID to verify a voter’s registration. Tuesday’s election will be the first where the new ID laws, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in January, will be in effect.
Previously, voters would have been able to show something like a utility bill to verify their address. The new law does away with that allowance.
Accepted photo IDs to verify a voter’s identity are:
- Ohio driver’s license
- State of Ohio ID card
- Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- U.S. military ID card
- Ohio National Guard ID card
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
All photo IDs must have the following:
- An expiration date that has not passed
- A photograph of the voter
- The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book
Voters without photo IDs will be able to cast provisional ballots on Election Day, and then return to the county board of elections headquarters with a photo ID to prove their identity.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:30 p.m.
Voters who received absentee ballots must have them postmarked by Monday, May 1, in order for them to be counted. If the voter didn’t return the ballot via the postal service, it can be dropped off at their county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Any voter who requested an absentee ballot, but decided to vote in person, must fill out a provisional ballot. This is due to the absentee ballot being registered in the voter’s name with the board of elections.
Election results for 89 races across central Ohio can be found here once polls close.
Voters are encouraged to visit their county board of elections website (see below) for further information or to report issues, and to find out what issues or candidates they will be voting for.
Central Ohio
- Athens (NO MAY 2 PRIMARY)
- Coshocton
- Crawford
- Delaware
- Fairfield
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Guernsey
- Hardin
- Hocking
- Knox
- Licking
- Madison
- Marion
- Morgan
- Morrow
- Noble (NO MAY 2 PRIMARY)
- Perry (NO MAY 2 PRIMARY)
- Pickaway
- Pike (NO MAY 2 PRIMARY)
- Ross (NO MAY 2 PRIMARY)
- Union
