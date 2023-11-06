COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election day is on Tuesday; Ohioans will decide on local races and issues, plus two statewide issues.

“We’ve got a variety of different beliefs, but whatever you do, make sure you make your voice heard,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) said.

State Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment, to allow abortion to the point of fetal viability in Ohio if it passes. State Issue 2 is a proposed law, its passage would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 and over.

“We’re going to see high numbers because Ohioans are engaged,” LaRose said. “They know there’s two important issues on the ballot.”

Already, 855,076 Ohioans have made their voices heard in this election. The early vote tally does not count weekend early vote numbers from the state’s second-largest county, Cuyahoga County. The Secretary of State’s website says that data is not available yet.

Those who are voting absentee need to be sure their ballot is postmarked by Monday for it to count, or drop it off in person.

“If you don’t get it in the mail postmarked by Monday, you’ve got to take it in person to your board of elections before the polls close on Tuesday night at 7:30,” LaRose said.

In the state’s most recent election, in August, higher-than-expected voter turnout did prompt the usage of additional paper ballots in some counties and polls stayed open later than anticipated. But LaRose those were not systemic issues, and they are ready for anything.

“There are thousands of machines, millions of pieces of paper, of course there are going to be logistical things that go wrong, but we’re always ready to swing into action with that backup plan,” LaRose said.

Voters can know exactly what to expect before tomorrow by visiting voteohio.gov.

“You can see your sample ballot, so you know what’s going to be on the ballot, you can find your polling location, you can check what kind of ID you need,” LaRose said.

Voters do need a photo ID to vote now, under the state’s new election laws.

Polls open tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 7:30 p.m., they will be able to vote.