COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first and only statewide debate between U.S. Senate candidates JD Vance and Tim Ryan is set for Monday night.

Whoever wins in November will fill outgoing Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.

Political analysts said they are looking forward to the fact this will be an opportunity to watch these two candidates in a setting other than a political ad or campaign speech.

Monday’s debate, with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall as one of the moderators, will take place in Cleveland.

A September poll by NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill had Republican Vance leading Democrat Ryan, 44 to 40 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

Ohio State University political science professor Michael Neblo said debates don’t often play a huge role in making up a voter’s mind, but it’s still important to have a chance to see the candidates participate in one.

“More importance, though, in the sense of going through the exercises and formalities of a democratic campaign, I think there’s value just in that, in candidates being forced to be held to account for the things they don’t want to talk about in their stump speeches and ads,” said Neblo, who is also the director of the Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability.

The debate will be shown on air and online at 7 p.m. Monday night on NBC4 and nbc4i.com.