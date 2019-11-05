Westerville voters set to decide fate of levy to improve schools

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville voters will have the chance to cast their ballot for or against issue 8, a proposed bond issue and tax levy that will raise property taxes in an effort to improve schools.

Depending on which side of the issue they stand on, many people in favor of issue 8 have children in the district had a lot to say about why, while many against it chose not to say much.

Several Westerville neighborhoods had signs in their yards that encouraged people to vote no for issue 8.

One man, who voted no, said most in his neighbors are senior citizens, on a fixed income and couldn’t afford their taxes to go up.

However, those in support want to see it passed despite the increase.

Colleen Moidu campaigned hard for issue 8.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the cost, a lot of flyers distributed with inaccurate information about the cost of the levy, what it will cost homeowners,” she said.

Franklin County auditor said if issue 8 is passed, homeowners will pay an additional $274.75 per $100,000 of property value per year.

“Out of 24 buildings in our school, only two have secured entryways where once you’re entered into the school, you’re in the office or your ID is checked before you’re admitted to spaces with students and staff,” Moidu said.

She said she’d rest much easier knowing her children’s’ schools were safer.

Moidu said that despite the needed improvements, she still loves the school district.

“This is a community with strong schools, it’s a community we wanted to be a part of,” said Moidu.

For an estimate on how much more residents would pay should the levy be passed, check out the Franklin County Auditor’s website.