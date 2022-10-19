COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio gubernatorial candidate forum will go on as scheduled Wednesday — without one of two candidates.

The one-hour forum, hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Club, will feature Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley and is moderated by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall. Republican candidate and current Gov. Mike DeWine was invited to the forum, but he did not confirm his attendance.

The forum starts at noon with questions from the moderator and will end with audience questions.

NBC4 is a forum partner and livestream sponsor. You can watch the forum in the video player above.