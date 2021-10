COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– With less than three weeks left until Election Day, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is putting out the urgent call for poll workers. More than 17,000 are still needed across the state for the November 2nd election.

Go to PollWorkerTracker.OhioSoS.gov to sign up and learn more.