WATCH LIVE: Night 2 of Democratic debate on NBC

MIAMI (WCMH) Night two of the Democratic Debates on NBC starts at 9 p.m. ET.

In central Ohio, you can watch the debate on NBC4, or stream it right here on NBC4i.com.

Tonight we’ll hear from the second group of 10 candidates:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
  • Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
  • Author Marianne Williamson
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

