WATCH LIVE: Night 2 of Democratic debate on NBC

MIAMI (WCMH) Night two of the Democratic Debates on NBC starts at 9 p.m. ET.
In central Ohio, you can watch the debate on NBC4, or stream it right here on NBC4i.com.
Tonight we’ll hear from the second group of 10 candidates:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado