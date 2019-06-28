WATCH LIVE: Night 2 of Democratic debate on NBC

MIAMI (WCMH) Night two of the Democratic Debates on NBC starts at 9 p.m. ET.

In central Ohio, you can watch the debate on NBC4, or stream it right here on NBC4i.com.

Iframes not supported

Tonight we’ll hear from the second group of 10 candidates:

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

Click here to stream the debate in the NBC4 News app.