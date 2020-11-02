WATCH: Biden & Trump campaigns make final push for Ohio votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The day before Election Day both former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s campaigns made their final push to get voters to the polls.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the Biden campaign and Trump campaign Ohio Press Secretary Dan Lusheck say they are confident their candidate will win Ohio.

“[We are] very confident that we’re going to take Ohio again,” Lusheck said. “Support for this president from law enforcement, from workers, to people across the state of Ohio is absolutely unprecedented. Here in Ohio our field program is stronger than any field program Ohio has ever seen. We’ve already contacted over 15 million voters here in the state of Ohio, Over 3.8 million of those via door, the rest on phones. The conversations that we’re having with Ohioans are very encouraging, and people are very excited to get back out and reelect the president for 4 more years.”

“We believe that we will win if everybody takes the opportunity to vote, but that’s a big if. Some folks stayed home last time around. That’s part of how this president got elected. I think this time is going to be different, but we’re leaving nothing to chance,” said Buttigieg. “The vice president and all of us who support him are continuing all the way until poles to spread that message that the crisis that face this county, from the pandemic to the economic downturn, it doesn’t have to be like this and changing it starts by changing our leader.”

Watch the full, unedited interviews with Lusheck and Buttigieg in the videos above.