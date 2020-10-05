Voters warned to watch out for misinformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As voters prepare to head to the polls starting Tuesday, misinformation continues to be a threat to them during this election.

Officials at the Franklin County Board of Elections are warning everyone to be vigilant when it comes to what they hear and read between now and November 3.

“Ignore the misinformation, cast that vote and get information from trusted resources,” said Ed Leonard, director of the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Much of the misinformation out there can be found on social media. Facebook officials say they are working around the clock to take false information down.

“If you say something to the effect of ‘If you tested positive, you can vote on Wednesday instead not Tuesday,’ all of that information is incorrect. We will immediately take that down,” said Robert Traynham, director of public affairs at Facebook.

Misinformation can target voters both young and old. But for new voters the false and misleading guidance can make the process overwhelming.

“It’s so hard to tell what’s true and what’s not true now,” said Becca Powers, a freshman at Ohio State University.

OSU Votes is working to help voters like Becca to not only register students and get them to the polls but also make them informed.

“One of our biggest recommendations is just check multiple news sources anytime information comes through,” said Anna Wagner, senior coordinator for Student Leadership Development at Ohio State.

Students say despite the confusing misinformation, they are excited to cast their ballots this November.

“I think with the political climate, with our country and everything going on, the pandemic, everything, it’s so important for our generation to vote right now,” said Powers.