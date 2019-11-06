Voters reject bond to fund replacement of 105-year-old Hebron school

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters in the Lakewood Local School District have rejected a bond issue that would have helped fund a new school to replace a school built before World War I.

By a vote of 2,243 to 1,928 (54 percent to 46 percent), voters declined to approve the bond issue of 3.9 mills over the next 30 years. The new bond would have added an additional $136.50 per year for a home valued at $100,000.

The bond would have created more than $30 million toward a new school. It would replace Hebron Elementary and Jackson Intermediate. The land for the new building was purchased in December 2017.

The building was built more than 100 years ago, and the joke is that was before bubble gum, the cheeseburger, and even M&Ms were invented.