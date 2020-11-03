Voters divided on ballot initiative that could create police review board

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Issue 2 addresses police reform in Columbus by starting the creation of a civilian review board.

One problem several voters said they have with this ballot initiative is the lack of detail in it, but according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, that was done on purpose.

Police reform had been a hot topic across the country as well as in Columbus, and now voters have the power to start this process of reforming the city’s police department.

If Issue 2 passes, it will change the city charter to create a review board to inspect police misconduct and also create an inspector general position.

However, the number of people on the board, the powers the board will have, and the cost are all not included in the ballot initiative. Issue 2 is just the framework of the oversight committee.

Ginther said it’s how the city has always handled charter amendments, allowing working groups and committees to figure out the details which, in this case, will have to be negotiate with the Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing Columbus’ police officers.

On Election Day, voters were mixed on if Issue 2 is good for Columbus.

“The idea was good,” said voter William Latta. “You can only start at point zero and then build from there. You have to start somewhere. You can never get something perfect from the start.”

“I like the idea of an oversight committee on the police force, but I think it has to go further than that, and then, of course, where the funding comes from,” said voter Michael Vannest. “That’s a whole different issue you got to address.”

Keith Ferrell, president of FOP Lodge No. 9., said he would not vote for this issue, but adds both sides will have to negotiate the specifics of this issue if it passes.