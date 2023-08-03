COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The clock is ticking in the state’s single-issue August special election and early voter turnout has continued to climb.

“I am shocked, I really am. I thought it would be, let’s just do it, binga, banga, bonga,” Franklin County voter Steve Miller said. “But here we are, waiting in line.”

Long lines at local county boards of elections are a welcome sight to some voters. Voter Jay Fulton said it encouraged him to see people participating.

“Usually, they’re not this long but we’re willing to wait,” voter Gary Ramsey said.

Ballots in the Aug. 8 election only ask voters one question. When election officials first set the election, there were doubts about turnout and questions about whether it would justify the millions of dollars it cost to hold this election. But early voting numbers are exceeding peoples’ expectations.

“I think a lot of people really know what’s going on, and I think a lot of people, probably on both sides of the issue, really know what’s at stake,” voter Tonda Hall said.

Statewide, last year’s August election brought 638,708 voters to the polls, total. As of Tuesday, more than 200,000 Ohioans have already voted in this year’s August election.

“They’re out, letting their voice be heard, and that’s what’s important in this democracy,” Hall said. “If you don’t get out and vote, the side that gets the most voters out is obviously going to have the day.”

At the Franklin County Board of Elections, officials said about 60% of voters cast their ballot on Election Day so they are expecting the turnout to keep climbing.