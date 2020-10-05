Voter registration deadline Monday at 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans took advantage of the final hours to register and update voter registration Monday, ahead of a 9 p.m. deadline.

As soon as the Franklin County Board of Elections opened, a small line queued at an outdoor table with staff facilitating the registration process.

“I was a little nervous about having to go inside, but I showed up and it was outside [and I] got it done very quickly,” said Lara Hoffmans.

Hoffmans moved to Ohio from Wisconsin during the health crisis and had yet to update her driver’s license because of the self-quarantine process. She explained she needed to fill out the registration form in-person with the last four digits of her social security number, along with her name, address and date of birth.

“It’s a swing state. Every vote is important,” Hoffmans said. “I didn’t want to be responsible for the election carrying on and on by casting a provisional ballot, so I wanted to make sure I was registered and my vote would be counted.”

Others were dropping off registration forms for first time voters Monday. Angela Bryant said civil unrest and racial injustice sparked conversations about voting with her 18-year-old daughter.

“As a young, black woman things are looking different in the world for her, so I just discussed the importance of why your voice needs to be heard,” Bryant said.

Nicolette Freeman’s two children are both preparing to vote for the first time. The U.S. Air Force member said the family’s experience with military service reinforced a sense of civic duty.

“I think it’s really important for everyone to cast their vote, to be involved, to weigh the issues and to be responsible and accountable,” Freeman said. “There are many countries where this isn’t a seamless process. And clearly this is an important election for us to vote in.”

The Franklin County Board of Elections set up a voter registration table outside Monday to promote social distancing.

“We’re just trying to increase our footprint and make it so it’s not as busy inside as it would be,” explained Aaron Sellers, the public information officer at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Inside, the Board of Elections team was putting finishing touches on a socially distant early vote center. Polling machines were spread out in the board’s back warehouse with check-in tables behind plexiglass and barricades set up outside for the line of voters expected for early voting.

Voters must register by 9 p.m. Monday to be able to vote in the November 3 General Election.

Click here to register online and find information about registering by mail or in-person.