COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Eligible Ohio voters have until the end of the day Monday to register to vote in the November 2, 2021, General Election. Boards of Elections throughout the state plan to stay open until 9 p.m. to accommodate registration drop-offs. Voters can also have the post office postmark their registration or submit it online.

“The Ohio Secretary of State’s website is a good resource. You can register there, you can update your address and if you’ve never registered to vote you can do that. You just need your driver’s license number to key that is to be able to do that online,” explained Aaron Sellers, the public information officer at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Prior to the deadline, Sellers said Franklin County had more than 865,000 registered voters. In addition to new voters, anyone who changed their address or name will have to update their registration to cast a regular ballot on November 3. Registration is open to U.S. citizens living in Franklin County at least thirty days prior to the election and who will be at least 18-years-old by Election Day.

As of Monday morning, the Franklin County Board of Elections had processed more than 3,800 absentee ballots. Early in-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 5.

“We obviously had a record number of people that voted by absentee in 2020,” Sellers said. “Those numbers probably won’t be as high [this year] as they were then. Certainly, if someone wants to vote in the privacy of their own home, that certainly is an option.”

Sellers explained the BOE expects a lower turnout than the 2020 Presidential Election, and voters can expect many similar safety measures at the Early Vote Center on Morse Rd.

“We’re ready. We’ve got some of the same supplies that we had before – lots of hand sanitizer, we’re cleaning the equipment. We’ve obviously done this for a little while now, so we feel pretty comfortable in it,” he said.

Polls at the early vote center are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday from October 5-22. The hours and days will expand as it gets closer to Election Day. Find the full early voting schedule here.

You can register to vote online by clicking on this link and filling out the digital form.