Voter registration deadline for November election approaching

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The voter registration deadline for November’s general election is less than one week away.

Ohioans have until Monday, Oct. 4, to register, which can be done at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Voters can also update their registration information from this same page.

In order to register online, residents must provide:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security number

Voters who are unsure if their registration is still valid can check their status by clicking here.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Tuesday, Oct. 5

November’s election will help determine Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional districts as well as races for city council, county offices, judges, and ballot initiatives that could affect residents for years to come.

