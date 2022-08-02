COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio politicians running for office are making appearances at the state fair this week.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic governor candidate Nan Whaley both said they are running campaigns true to themselves. They talked about several issues on voters’ minds this fall like abortion legislation.

“There should be exceptions,” said Vance, who is running against Democrat Tim Ryan. “But at the end of the day, my view is you need to protect innocent children and you need to protect a culture of life, so when young women here get pregnant, they feel like their society is going to be welcoming to their babies.”

“I support Roe, and Roe has limits,” said Whaley, running against incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “How Roe has been governed through the states makes complete sense. That is why I want it in the Ohio constitution.”

Whaley said Ohio is a pro-choice state. If elected, she said she will work to put the issue on the ballot.

When asked about gun reform, Whaley said a lot of Ohio’s gun laws should be rolled back, but did not say she supports an assault weapon ban.

“Look, these are the places I want to work on, universal background checks, which we know make a big difference,” Whaley said.

Whaley acknowledged her uphill battle, while Vance said he’s not worried about his campaign funding or TV ads; he said the ads will start soon.

“What is always true is that Democrats radically outraise Republicans and what ends up happening is Democrats are on TV earlier,” Vance said.

When it comes to the Respect for Marriage Act, a U.S. Senate bill co-sponsored by outgoing Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, which would require the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex marriage, Vance sides with the majority of other Republicans.

“I don’t know what problem it solves, so I would not support it,” Vance said. “You have a sky-high inflation crisis; you have a recessionary problem and you’re talking about rights that have already been granted by the Supreme Court. It seems like a bizarre distraction.”

Both candidates said they will continue to campaign on the ground until the November election.