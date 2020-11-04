Unofficial results show Gahanna-Jefferson school levy passing by two votes

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the school levy issues on Central Ohio ballots in the general election remains too close to call.

Unofficial results show a levy for Gahanna-Jefferson schools passing by two votes: 14,097 to 14,095. The outcome could be affected by outstanding absentee and provisional ballots, and it could end up close enough to trigger a recount.

The 10.69-mill issue had three parts and was voted on as one package. The levy would allow for renovations at middle and elementary schools and provide funding to build a new high school.

In Pickerington, voters turned down a 2.9-mill bond issue to generate $4.4 million for building construction.

District officials say that schools are either overcrowded or near capacity. This bond issue would have provided funding to construct a new junior high school and prevent the need for temporary classroom trailers.

In Delaware, an 11.73-mill levy passed with 59% of the vote.

It will continue to fund day-to-day operations, including teachers, transportation, and utilities, and generate more than $9 million a year for the district.