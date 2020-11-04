Uncontested, Larry Householder wins reelection to Ohio House

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has won reelection.

Householder ran unopposed, although there were several write-in candidates.

He is facing charges related to his alleged involvement in a massive bribery scheme involving House Bill 6. The bill created a government subsidy for two nuclear power plants.

Householder was stripped of his title by his colleagues, but was not removed from office.

Two people charged in connection with the alleged scheme, Jeffrey Longstreth and Juan Cespedes, pleaded guilty to RICO charges last week.

Jeffrey Longstreth is a longtime political adviser to ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Juan Cespedes is a lobbyist who’s been described by investigators as a “key middleman.”

Cespedes and Longstreth admitted to conspiring with Larry Householder, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges and Generation Now to orchestrate payments to help guarantee passage of legislation affecting the operation of the two nuclear power plants.

Householder has also been charged and has pleaded not guilty, saying he’s innocent.