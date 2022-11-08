COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ten congressional candidates in central Ohio wait Tuesday to hear whether they will represent the state in the U.S. House.

Five of the Buckeye State’s 15 newly drawn U.S. House districts are in central Ohio, where four Republican and one Democratic incumbents look to return to Capitol Hill.

What’s my district?

The interactive map below shows which district you would live in and its partisan lean. Use the + or – buttons or your fingers to zoom in and out.

District 2

Incumbent Republican Brad Wenstrup, 64, was first elected in 2012 after operating a private podiatry practice in Cincinnati. A member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Wenstrup supports lowering taxes and lighter restrictions on businesses, according to his campaign website. He opposes abortion, limitations on the Second Amendment and is a member of the National Rifle Association.

Challenging him is Democrat Samantha Meadows, 50, who previously worked as an advanced emergency medical technician and served in AmeriCorps. Meadows, of Chillicothe, supports access to abortion, wants to expand Medicare and pledged to support unions, according to her campaign website.

District 3

Incumbent Democrat Joyce Beatty, 72, has represented Ohio’s 3rd House District since 2012. Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Columbus resident has prioritized reducing the cost of higher education, eliminating barriers that prevent Ohioans from voting, and addressing women’s and LGBTQ+ equality, according to her website.

Republican Lee Stahley, a 29-year-old optometric technician and Ohio State instructor, seeks to unseat Beatty. On his campaign website, Stahley emphasizes lowering healthcare costs and stripping power from large tech companies. He’s personally opposed to critical race theory and abortion but said those issues shouldn’t be considered by the government.

District 4

Currently in office is Republican Jim Jordan, 58, who was first elected to Congress in 2006. The Urbana native touts his support for reducing federal spending and opposition to abortion on his website. One of the 147 federal lawmakers to raise objections to certifying Electoral College results that named President Biden as victor, Jordan was deemed an election denier by FiveThirtyEight.

Democrat Tamie Wilson, a small business owner from Delaware, launched a bid against Jordan. Wilson, 50, pledged to address mental health problems, tackle pay equity and fight for free pre-school education, according to her website. She has campaigned alongside former Ohio State athletes who claim Jordan, an assistant wrestling coach at the time, failed to report an ex-university physician’s decades-long sexual abuse.

District 12

Incumbent Republican Troy Balderson, 60, was first elected to represent Ohio’s 12th U.S. House District in 2018. A Zanesville native, Balderson advanced to Capitol Hill after serving in the Ohio House and Senate. He called for greater investments in career training programs, cuts on tax hikes and regulations, and increased funding for police on his website.

Running against Balderson is Democrat Amy Rippel-Elton, a long-time Newark resident who fought against the influence of money in politics with the Ohio chapter of Wolf-PAC. In an interview with NBC4, Rippel-Elton said her priorities are to address educational needs and protect the right to abortion.

District 15

A newcomer to Congress, incumbent Republican Mike Carey, 51, was first elected to serve Ohio’s 15th U.S. House District in 2021. A self-described pro-Trump outsider, Carey, of Columbus, perviously worked as an energy lobbyist and currently serves as board chairman of the Ohio Coal Association. He called for cutting taxes, demanding fair trade deals, investing in law enforcement and prohibiting abortion, according to his campaign website.

Democrat Gary Josephson, 74, is a self-described youth advocate and local activist who received the Progressive Democrats of America’s endorsement. Formerly a union president of Columbus chapters of the Communications Workers of America, Johnson prioritized a woman’s right to an abortion, protecting the environment and restoring democracy on his website.