Tuesday’s debate brings many moving parts to Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — With 12 candidates on the debate stage Tuesday, there were just about as many moving parts inside and outside the Rike Center at Otterbein University.

The candidates spent much of the day preparing for the contest, the fourth of the 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

The debate marks the first time the candidates will meet since the House moved forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. While they are united on that issue, the debate will again expose a political party struggling to coalesce around a unifying message or messenger with the first primary contest just over three months away.

Just how the candidates will address the pending impeachment remains to be seen.

Watch party on Otterbein campus

For those who couldn’t get into the Rike Center to see the debate in person, there were several watch parties around central Ohio, with the biggest one being at Cowan Hall on Otterbein’s campus.

The watch party started with a panel of journalists from the New York Times’ political desk, where they discussed the likely debate topics and the significance of how it might play out for certain candidates.

Otterbein students, faculty, and alumni as well as local high school students will fill the hall.

They’ll all watch on a big screen and throughout the debate, during the breaks, there will be experts on hand to talk about how it’s going and offering tips on what to look for.

Demonstrators pack streets near Otterbein

Protestors of all stripes packed the streets near Otterbein University, drumming up support for their candidate, even if that candidate wasn’t in Ohio Tuesday.

Three of the four corners at a downtown intersection were packed with voters supporting Democratic candidates, with supporters of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren appearing to be the most prominent.

The fourth corner was packed with Donald Trump supporters.

The protesters were loud but well behaved, with no reported clashes between camps.

Security for and around the debate at Otterbein

Law enforcement said they’ve been working on their safety plan for the debate for the last three to four weeks.

The plan includes consideration for everything you can imagine, ensuring the safety of everyone in attendance regardless of position or politics.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of five agencies assisting at the debate, from the FBI to Otterbein’s own police department.

Officials are using everything from drones in the sky, feet on the ground, and even tiny radioactivity detectors to ensure everyone in and around the university are kept safe.