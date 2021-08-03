Tuesday is special election day in Ohio’s 15th, 11th districts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters in two of Ohio Congressional districts are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide who will face off to replace two long-standing members of Congress.

In the 15th District, which covers portions of downtown and western Columbus, Hilliard, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Wilmington, London, Grandview Heights, and Plain City, voters will pick a replacement for former Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned from Congress earlier this year.

Republicans have put 11 candidates on the ballot while Democrats have two names.

Republicans appearing on the primary ballot are:

John Adams

Mike Carey

Eric M. Clark

Thad Cooperrider

Ruth Edmonds

Ron Hood

Tom Hwang

Stephanie Kunze

Jeff LaRe

Bob Peterson

Omar Tarazi

Candidate Brian Steward unofficially withdrew from the election.

On the Democratic ballot, Greg Betts and Allison Russo are running.

Primary winners will face off for Stivers’ seat on Election Day on Nov. 2.

In northeast Ohio, voters will pick candidates to face off in November to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who joined President Joe Biden’s cabinet as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line at the time polls close is guaranteed to be able to vote. Only registered voters in the 15th and 11th districts can vote.