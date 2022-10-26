COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will hit the stump in Ohio for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance one day before the Nov. 8 election.

Trump and Vance will appear at a rally in Vandalia, Montgomery County, just north of Dayton, on Nov. 7 at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton Internation Airport.

Parking will open at 8 a.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m.

Trump endorsed Vance on April 25 at a Delaware County rally, an endorsement that pushed Vance to the Republican nomination — he was trailing in the polls prior to the endorsement in a heated, crowded primary race. Trump infamously then “flubbed” the name of his Ohio Senate endorsee at another rally the Sunday before the May 3 primary.

Polls show that Vance is currently in a statistical dead heat with his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan.

Ohio polls are now open for early voting.

Tickets for the Nov. 7 rally can be found here.

Two days earlier, the former president is scheduled to hold another rally for another Republican involved in a tight U.S. Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in Latrobe, Pa., on Nov. 5.