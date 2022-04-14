COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Once a critic of Donald Trump, JD Vance will reportedly receive the former president’s endorsement as he faces an uphill fight in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Trump will endorse Vance, an author and venture capitalist from the Cincinnati area, in the May 3 primary, NBC News reported Thursday afternoon by citing three unnamed sources “with knowledge of his decision.”

NBC4 reached out to Vance’s campaign for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

The last four independent polls of the crowded GOP race have had Vance in third place, including the most recent survey, released a month ago by the University of Akron. It pegged Vance (10%) in third behind banker Mike Gibbons (22%) and former state treasurer Josh Mandel (21%); however, 34% were still undecided.

More than 6 in 10 likely Ohio Republican primary voters say a Trump endorsement would make them more likely to vote for that candidate, per a February Emerson College poll commissioned by NBC4.

The former president will hold a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds next Saturday, April 23.

Vance was a critic of Trump during his presidential run in 2015 and 2016, but he became a supporter of the president once in office. Ohio’s GOP Senate candidates, except state Sen. Matt Dolan, have sought Trump’s endorsement.