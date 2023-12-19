COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a day after one Ohio candidate for U.S. Senate assured that the former president wouldn’t, Donald Trump stepped in Tuesday and made an endorsement.

In a Truth Social post shortly after 5 p.m., Trump endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno in the Republican primary to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race. The endorsement could make a huge wave for Ohio Republican voters when the GOP candidates face off.

“Bernie Moreno, a highly respected businessman from the GREAT State of Ohio, is exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

This endorsement from Trump comes just one day after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is running against Moreno, claimed that the former president had made his intentions clear that he would not be making an endorsement in the primary.

“Moreno has been trying to convince people that he’s going to have Trump’s endorsement for months now,” LaRose said. “He’s been promising something that he can’t deliver.”

On Twitter, Moreno accepted Trump’s endorsement and hinted at Trump returning to the Oval Office in 2025.

“I am honored and thankful to have the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump for United States Senate from the Great State of Ohio,” Moreno said on Twitter. “With President Trump back in the White House, we will Make America Great Again.”

In a previous race to retain his position as Ohio Secretary of State, LaRose did receive an endorsement from Trump. The 2022 race saw LaRose face off in a primary against John Adams before defeating Democrat Chelsea Clark in the general election.

LaRose, Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan will all contend for the Republican nomination as candidates in March. Financial disclosure documents obtained as the year ended showed a major financial gap between the candidates.