Trump, Biden bypassing Ohio in campaign’s final days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every four years, Ohio finds itself in the national spotlight, but despite its battleground status, candidates have no plans as of now to visit before Election Day.

“Ohio’s been a swing state for years but it’s also been a state that leans a little bit red,” said Mark Weaver, a Republican strategist in Columbus.

Many believe, “As Ohio goes, so goes the nation.” In 2016 that proved correct, as President Donald Trump won Ohio by more than eight points. A recent Quinnipiac University Poll now shows Joe Biden ahead in the Buckeye State.

“We have been really aggressive in terms of our virtual campaigning. We’ve had, I think, more than 100,000 meaningful conversations with voters,” said Bill Russo, Biden for President deputy Communications director.

Both Democrats and Republicans say Ohio is a critical state in the path to the White House. No Republican has ever won the presidency without Ohio’s electoral votes.

“I think Ohio will always be important. We’re a big state, we’re a state that people follow closely,” said Weaver.

“Without Ohio, President Trump doesn’t have a path to a second term, so Ohioans have that power in their hands and that power is their vote,” said Russo.

Despite the importance of this battleground state, as of Friday afternoon, neither candidate is planning a rally or visit before Election Day, which is Tuesday.

“This year I think the real action is probably in Pennsylvania and that state up north, where it’s a little closer than it is in Ohio. I think Donald Trump probably wins Ohio,” said Weaver.

Early voting in Ohio is ongoing until Monday. Polls will open on Election Day at 6:30 a.m.