COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time this year, Ohioans will be heading to the polls, casting votes Tuesday for everything from reproductive rights and recreational marijuana to mayors and city councilmembers to school and library levies.

Voters will see a number of issues and races on their ballots, including statewide ballot initiatives, Issue 1 (reproductive rights amendment) and Issue 2 (legalizing recreational marijuana). Races of concern for those in Columbus include city council and mayor, as well as two levy issues, one for Columbus City Schools and one for Columbus Metropolitan Libraries. There will also be levies on ballots in the Canal Winchester, Dublin City, Groveport Madison, and Madison-Plains school districts.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, of the more than 8 million registered voters in the state, approximately 855,000 of them cast their ballots early. In Franklin County, 52,462 voters cast their ballots early in person and 36,365 returned their completed absentee ballots.

Here are some things you may need to know before heading to the polls.

Getting to the polls

The Central Ohio Transit Authority will offer free fares on Election Day to give people easier access to polling locations. Riders can ride COTA buses for free from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., on all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream, Mainstream On-Demand, and COTA/Plus.

Absentee ballots

While it is too late to return any absentee ballot by mail (they had to be postmarked by Nov. 6), there is still time to turn them in at your county’s board of elections.

To find your board of elections, use the map below.

Your county’s board of elections will also be able to address any issues or concerns you have when you arrive at the polls. Reach out to them through their website for more information.

Those voting absentee can track their ballots by clicking here.

Voting in person

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line by 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots. The Franklin County Board of Elections recommends confirming your polling location by checking your voter record here or by calling 614-525-3100.

Ohio requires a form of photo identification to vote in person. Valid forms of photo ID include:

Ohio driver’s license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

U.S. military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

If you do not present one of the above forms of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. If you do cast the provisional ballot, you must go to your county’s board of elections office within four days of the election (by Saturday, Nov. 11) and provide one of the approved forms of ID in order for your ballot to be counted. For more information, click here.

Other resources

