The Spectrum: What the Ohio Statehouse hopes to accomplish during lame-duck session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* It was a busy week for lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse, working to put several bills on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk during the lame-duck session.

With the election behind us and just a few more weeks left in this general assembly, members of the Ohio House and Senate were back at work trying to vote a few more bills into law before the end of the year, and they are still trying to figure out what to do about House Bill 6 — the nuclear plant bailout at the heart of a bribery scandal.

Hear from the leaders of both parties in the Ohio Senate. What can they get done by the end of the year?

* The all-star roundtable tackles the latest out of Washington, D.C. – President Trump pulling troops from the Middle East, and President-elect Biden’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

Republican strategist Matt Dole and former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats, Keary McCarthy, join Colleen Marshall to tackle these issues and more.