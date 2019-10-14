The Buckeye Firearms Association raffles off AR-15 to spite presidential candidate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke tweeted “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” on Sept. 12. The social media post did not elaborate under what authority that would happen, but later O’Rourke mentioned buying the guns.

The Ohio Buckeye Firearms Association took exception to the notion of O’Rourke’s statement. In response, the group will raffle off an AR-15 and support equipment on Oct. 15, the day O’Rourke and his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls will be in Central Ohio at Otterbein Univesity for a debate.

“The rhetoric coming from the Democrat candidates for president has taken a radical left turn recently,” Dean Rieck, executive director for Buckeye Firearms Association, wrote in an email. “We’ve gone from talking about additional background checks and magazine capacity limits to full-blown gun bans and confiscation.”

“Hell, yes we’re going to raffle off an AR-15,” wrote Rieck on the organization’s website. There you can read that the gun is manufactured in Cincinnati and see what other gear is being offered. The group notes that only Ohio residents are eligible and entrants must be 21-years or older. The tickets will be numbered 000-999 and will be assigned by email once all 1,000 tickets have been purchased.

