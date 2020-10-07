Tax levy on ballot seeks to boost ADAMH funding, help those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Aside from the Presidential election, there are multiple local elections and tax levies on this fall’s ballot.

One levy that is up for a five-year renewal and increase is issue 24. It’s a levy that provides funding for Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH), which serves nearly 33 different organizations in central Ohio that provide mental health, addiction, behavioral health and housing services for the community.

The tax levy currently costs a homeowner $4.99 a month per $100,000 property value. If it passes, taxpayers will pay an additional $1.90 per month ($6.89) starting 2022.

This will be the first increase for this particular levy in nearly 30 years.

“There was always a lot of violence right there at the doorstep,” explained 20-year-old Shainahyla Ayalo.

“I lost my kids to the system, I didn’t have stable housing and couldn’t hold a job,” said 21-year-old Deraya Peterson.

These two young mothers didn’t know where to turn.

“With COVID-19, it does take a big toll on your mental health,” Peterson said.

But with the help of Huckleberry House, an organizations partially supported by ADAMH, they now are on a path to stability.

“They’re helping me get back on the right track,” Ayalo said.

Sonya Thesing, executive director at the Huckleberry House, said there is no way it could serve the amount of youth it does without the continuous support of ADAMH.

“We’ve always known that mental health is an important part of our work,” Thesing said. “I think what the pandemic done has elevated that to the public’s awareness. I think, as a community, we all need to be prepared that the people we serve are going to need our help even more.”

And it’s not only mental health.

“People are really struggling with isolation and those types of things, so we’re seeing our numbers go through the roof,” said Shawn Holt, president and CEO of Maryhaven. “And just last year, we provided services to 13,000 individuals. It goes without saying suicide rates are up and opioid use is up. COVID-19 has led to a lot of issues, a lot of increased mental health issues, a lot of increased substance abuse disorders, and those type of things.”

Maryhaven helps young people with behavioral health and addiction recovery. ADAMH provides nearly a quarter of its funding.

“Those individuals who didn’t have insurance would not be able to afford recovery treatment, it’s that simple,” Holt said.

And according to Erika Clark Jones, CEO of ADAMH, the demand has increased nearly 72 percent over the last 30 years. She says in addition to a growing need, the toll this pandemic has had on the community shows that an increase is crucial to help those who need it the most.

“We ask the voters take a look at what our network provides and help make the investment in the long run,” Jones said. “I think the COVID-19 virus and pandemic has really illuminated the gaps of care we see in the community. Now more than ever, resources for those going through recovery and having mental health changes, we have to be ready to respond to this need.”