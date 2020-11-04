Tax levy for ADAMH approved in Franklin County

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters overwhelmingly approved a tax levy for ADMAH, the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County.

The agency provides funding for nearly 33 organizations across Central Ohio, including Huckleberry House and Maryhaven.

Unofficial results show the issue passing with 70% of the vote. Taxpayers will pay an additional $1.90 per $100,000 of property value.

In a statement, CEO Erika Clark jones said: