Tax levy for ADAMH approved in Franklin County

by: NBC4 staff

Posted:

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters overwhelmingly approved a tax levy for ADMAH, the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County.

The agency provides funding for nearly 33 organizations across Central Ohio, including Huckleberry House and Maryhaven.

Unofficial results show the issue passing with 70% of the vote. Taxpayers will pay an additional $1.90 per $100,000 of property value.  

In a statement, CEO Erika Clark jones said:

We are grateful for the investment Franklin County voters have made, once again, to ensure that ADAMH and its network of agencies continue to provide mental health, alcohol and drug addiction programs for the most vulnerable in our community. These vital services for children, adults and families, including crisis, residential and outpatient treatment programs, school and community-based prevention programs, housing and recovery supports, are needed more than ever, and we are thankful for the vote of confidence that Issue 24 has received.

