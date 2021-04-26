Special election announced to fill Stivers’ Congressional seat

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, a member of the House Rules Committee, makes a point as the panel prepares a bill to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, that is scheduled to go to the floor this week, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives seat being vacated by Rep. Steve Stivers.

A partisan primary election for the 15th Congressional District will be held on Aug. 3, with those winners facing off in the general election on Nov. 2.

Stivers announced last week he would be leaving Congress to serve as president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. His resignation is effective May 16.

Stivers was first elected to Congress in 2010.

Candidates must file declarations of candidacy with the Franklin County Board of Elections by May 17, with write-in candidates must file the declarations by May 28.

On June 1, the county will certify the names of the candidates who will appear on the special primary ballot.

Voter registration for the primary deadlines on July 6, with voter registration for the general election ending Oct. 4.

The 15th Congressional District covers portions of Columbus, Athens, and Wilmington as well as communities south and west of the city.

This is the same election scheduled the governor announced to fill the 11th Congressional District seat vacated by Marcia Fudge, who was appointed to President Joe Biden’s cabinet as Housing and Urban Development secretary.