Some Franklin Co. voters should be able to start tracking ballot Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, some voters who returned their absentee ballots will begin seeing updates on the county’s ballot tracking website Wednesday.

As Franklin County voters returned their ballots to the drop boxes, located at county board of elections headquarters, several expressed concern over the lack of updates posted to BallotTrax, the program used to track ballots.

“I think that’s a problem,” said John Reynolds. “I just think that it’s important that you be able to come in here, be able to put your ballot in that box there and see that it gets counted and registered.”

According to Aaron Sellers, a Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson, officials did not start processing returned ballots until Tuesday. The delay, he said, was because of the updates to the sorting machine that were put in place as a result of the 49,669 absentee ballots that may have been sent to the wrong voters.

Sellers said that while some voters will see the tracking website updated beginning on Wednesday, it may take a few days for all voters to see that their ballots have been received.

Reynolds is happy to hear the updates will be posted soon.

“If they do it tomorrow, I think that would be awesome,” he said.

To check to the status of your absentee ballot, click here.