COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio Republican candidates for U.S. Senate traded jabs over the endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Friday.

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno accused his opponent, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, of lying in a December interview where LaRose told NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall that Trump had told him that he would not be making an endorsement in the race. Just one day after LaRose’s claim, Trump endorsed Moreno.

On Friday, NBC4 heard from the other side. During an interview with Marshall, Moreno said his opponent LaRose was not telling the truth when he made the claim initially.

“What’s sad is that Frank LaRose’s campaign is obviously floundering,” Moreno said. “As you know, you know better than I do, when career politicians are seeing dreams fall apart, they start lying. It’s unfortunate that that’s the case. There’s no scenario which President Trump told them that, Frank is unfortunately lying about that.”

In response to Moreno’s accusation, spokesperson for Frank LaRose’s Senate campaign Ben Kindel fired back at the businessman.

“The word of a used car salesman is not to be trusted,” Kindel said. “Especially one that is losing by double digits after spending millions of dollars on campaign ads.”

The other frontrunner in the race for the GOP nomination, state Sen. Matt Dolan, has separated himself from the former president while his two opponents continue to fight over Trump’s endorsement.

Moreno, LaRose and Dolan are all vying for the nomination to face incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown in the general election. Early polls showed LaRose with a significant lead, but it is currently unclear what impact the Trump endorsement will carry.