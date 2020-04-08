Sen. Sherrod Brown endorses Joe Biden for president

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2011 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, at an AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic at Coney Island in Cincinnati. Brown, Ohio’s most prominent Democrat, endorsed Biden for president on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his state’s extended primary three weeks away. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s most prominent Democrat has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, with the state’s extended primary three weeks away.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says Biden fights for Americans who are working hard but struggling to achieve better lives.

Brown says Biden has what’s needed to lead through a public health crisis and economic turmoil.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign declined Tuesday to comment.

Republicans have dominated most statewide races in recent years in Ohio, which Republican President Donald Trump won by an 8-point margin in 2016. Brown won a third term in 2018 with 53%.