Secretary of State Frank LaRose providing updates on Ohio voting on Election Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose provided an update Tuesday morning on how voting has gone on Election Day in Ohio.

He will also provide an update at 2 p.m. That update will be streamed live here at nbc4i.com.

LaRose said there are nearly 4,000 polling locations and more than 56,000 election workers are open today, complete with health and safety measures because of the coronvirus pandemic.

He also noted the problems in Franklin County, which switched from an online check-in system to its backup paper system when an update on who had voted early failed to upload.

“In an election, everything has a contingency plan, so (in Franklin County) they were able to switch over to the old three-ring binders that had been used in Ohio for decades and check voters in,” LaRose said.