Secretary LaRose says all legally cast ballots will be counted

All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite some bumps in the road early on, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose declared Tuesday’s election successful.

“A good day for Ohio. When the world was watching, Ohio was ready to shine,” said LaRose.

Unofficial results show Ohioans shattered a 2008 voting record with more than 5.8 million voters casting their ballots.

“Whether your favorite candidate won or lost, Ohioans can trust the outcome,” said LaRose.

Now, Ohio will move forward with finalizing the results while states like Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona are still working on finishing their initial results.

“Those states and their elections officials need to have time to continue to carry out the process,” said LaRose.

Once Ohio’s results are finalized and the electoral votes are cast, Secretary LaRose says he’ll begin working on things for the next election. He says he’d like to revisit the issues of ballot drop boxes, additional early vote centers and campaign finance reform with the legislature.