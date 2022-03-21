(Nexstar) — Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio just debated in Cleveland, and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and livestreamed by Nexstar stations around Ohio: NBC4 in Columbus, host Fox 8 News in Cleveland, WDTN 2 News in Dayton, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, and WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville.

The candidates who took part in the debate were former state senator Matt Dolan, Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former state party chairperson Jane Timken and author JD Vance.

They are running to replace Rob Portman, who chose not to seek reelection, and to keep a Republican representing Ohio in the Senate, alongside Sherrod Brown, a Democrat.

The Democratic field seeking Portman’s seat includes Rep. Tim Ryan, Columbus attorney Morgan Harper and Columbus tech executive Traci Johnson.

The primary election is scheduled for May 3, although the status of that election is uncertain as legislative maps for the Ohio House and Senate have faced multiple legal challenges. Those challenges do not have a direct effect on the U.S. Senate race, but the legislature may determine to hold a single primary at a later date instead of splitting up the primary election over two dates.