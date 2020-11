A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Today is the 2020 Ohio General and Presidential Election. If you weren’t one of the millions of Ohioans who voted early, today is your last opportunity to participate.

If you’re heading to the polls today and run into any issues, let NBC4 know so we can look into the matter. Just fill out the form below to report polling place problems.