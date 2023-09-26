Watch a previous report on the redistricting commission’s working set of maps in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deadline set by the Secretary of State has passed and the Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet to approve a set of legislative maps to be used in next year’s election.

In light of the Ohio Supreme Court ruling five versions of state Senate and House maps unconstitutionally gerrymandered and a court order to redraw districts, the commission has raced the past two weeks to finalize a redistricting plan. After the fourth and final public comment hearing on a working proposal wrapped up Tuesday, commission Co-Chairs Auditor of State Keith Faber and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (Lakewood) said the commission has made progress, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“Both sides are moving and both sides have sticking points,” Faber said. “There isn’t a simple yes or no answer, you have to look at when you push on the balloon what else pops out.”

Since last week, commission members have heard hours of public testimony from citizens, lawmakers, and advocates on proposed maps; they wrapped up hearing public testimony at the statehouse Tuesday afternoon. Some who testified said the maps are out of sync with what Ohioans want, while others said they think the proposed maps achieve fair districts.

The proposed maps would theoretically expand the Republican supermajority in the House, and in the Senate, could narrowly allow for Democrats to pick up more seats.

Faber and Antonio said they are working to reach an agreement by Tuesday night.

“Effort definitely has been there,” Antonio said. “But I’m not 100% sure, that’s yet to be determined, whether we come out of this with a far map. And that’s most important to me.”

If the commission approves the maps Tuesday, it will file them with the Ohio Supreme Court by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Petitioners in the court challenge that sparked the court order have a week to file objections, and the redistricting commission has a week after that to reply.