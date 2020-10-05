Mt. Carmel doctor explains Trump’s COVID-19 treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Doctors across central Ohio are keeping a close eye on President Donald Trump’s battle with COVID-19.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, several hours after announcing his positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. He was released from the hospital Monday.

Over the weekend, the president’s medical team said that the commander-in-chief had experienced two drops in his oxygen level.

Dr. Mark Herbert, an infectious diseases physician with the Mount Carmel Health System, said that is suggestive of the president experiencing a mild to moderate case of the virus.

“Once the oxygen level starts to fall, that indicates that the virus is causing damage to the lungs and the lungs aren’t oxygenating properly, so the fact that his oxygen level is low indicates that the disease is of mild to moderate severity,” Herbert said.

The president’s doctors also said Trump is being treated with Remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Remdesivir, which is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is an antiviral medication which has been granted emergency authorization for physicians to use on COVID-19 patients. Dexamethasone is an FDA approved drug.

“Dexamethasone is a steroid and steroids are commonly used in the treatment of lung infections or lung disease because they decrease inflammation of the lung that’s causing oxygen to transfer poorly from the air to the bloodstream,” Herbert explained.

Herbert also discussed the likelihood of patients receiving the same treatments as the president.

“Most patients admitted to the hospital with the COVID infection are on dexamesathone and Remdesivir together,” he said.

According to Herbert, the side effects of dexamethasone include high blood sugar and an increased appetite, while the side effects of Remdesivir could include an inflammation of the liver. Herbert said doctors will monitor patients for those conditions.

Last week, Trump debated former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has since tested negative for the coronavirus several times and Herbert does not expect that to change as a result of the debate.

“I saw a photograph of the debate that suggested that President Trump and Vice President Biden were 15 feet apart, so individuals that are 15 feet apart are unlikely to spread the virus from one person to another, even if they’re shouting and waving their arms about,” he said. “I would say that it’s currently been six days since the debate, which is getting close to the end time when we would expect someone to develop infection from an exposure.”