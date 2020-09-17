President Trump to host event in Toledo, masks required but hard to enforce

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- President Donald Trump is hosting the Great American Comeback event in Toledo on Monday.

According to Governor Mike DeWine’s Press Secretary Dan Tierney, the rally does count as a first amendment event and therefore will be exempt from the mass gathering order, like protests are exempt.

The mass gathering limit also requires social distancing. Although it will be encouraged distancing by attendees will not be required.

Ohio’s mask mandate will still stand. Tierney says attendees should absolutely be wearing a mask but it will be up to the local health department to determine how to enforce the order.

Tierney says rule enforcement is usually based upon complaints and government monitoring during a first amendment event is an sensitive endeavor.

President Donald Trump will not be required to wear a mask while speaking at the podium because he will be distanced from others and a mask would make it difficult to give a speech, says the press secretary.

However, when asked if the President will be required to wear a mask while walking to the podium, Tierney stated that the President’s decisions are the President’s decisions.

President Donald Trump’s campaign did not consult with the Governor’s office on having the rally, which is normal according to Tierney. Governor DeWine is invited and is finalizing his schedule at this time.

The Governor’s office advises all Ohioans who have a pre-existing condition to weigh the risk of attending the event, just like they should weigh the risk of any activity.