COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even after Franklin County polls closed at 5 p.m. Sunday, there were still several dozen voters waiting in line to cast their vote in the special August election.

Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson Aaron M. Sellers said the polls remained open an extra 90 minutes to get everyone through the line and voted.

Ohio election law states that anyone in line when polls close will be allowed to cast their votes.

Voters are deciding on Issue 1, which would make it harder to add amendments to the Ohio constitution.

At one point on Sunday afternoon, the line wrapped around the edge of the building on Morse Road, with voters waiting as long as 90 minutes to cast their ballots. As of 2:20 p.m., more than 4,000 people had voted on the last day of early in-person voting.

Voters’ next chance to vote in person is Tuesday, while absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 7.